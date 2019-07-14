Ramnath Kovind offers prayers at Tirumala

President Ramnath Kovind along with his family and entourage offered prayers at the Hill temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Sunday.

The first citizen of India, who was on a two-day maiden visit to Tirumala, followed the temple tradition. He first offered prayers in Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy Temple located adjacent to Swami Pushkarini and later reached the Tirumala temple.

The Prez was welcomed by TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Anil Kumar Singhal and Special Officer AV Dharma Reddy on his arrival at Mahadwaram.

The temple priests offered him traditional Isthikaphal welcome amidst the chanting of Veda mantras accompanied by melam.

He was greeted by the Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State ESL Narasimhan who accompanied him for darshan.

President offered prayers in front of Lord Venkateswara, along with his spouse Savita Kovind, son Prasanth Kumar and daughter Ms.Swati. One of the chief priest's of the temple Venugopala Dikshitulu explained the significance of the presiding deity and the importance of jewels adorned to the Mula Virat.

After darshan of Lord, the EO explained the President about the Retractable Roof arranged from Padikavili to Dhwaja Mandapam to shield pilgrims from inclement weather conditions.

Later at Ranganayakula Mandapam, Vedasirvachanam was rendered to the President and His family. The Teertha prasadams, laminated photo frame of Lord and Sesha Vastram were presented to the President by TTD Chairman and EO.

Tirumala Pedda Jiyar Swamy, Chinna Jiyar Swamy were also present during the prayers.