Red alert for 10 dams in Kerala; orange alert sounded for Idukki reservoir

Even as it was a sunny day in Kerala generally on Monday, the state continues to be on high alert as dams had to be opened leading to water levels slightly rising in many areas including Pamba at Sabarimala.

A red alert was issued in respect of 10 dams in Kerala, two shutters of Kakki dam in Pathanamthitta were opened and pilgrimage to Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala has been put on hold for now, state Revenue Minister K Rajan said.

The India Meteorological Department had forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rains across the state, except for Kasargod, from Wednesday to Friday and issued a yellow alert. A heavy wind alert was also issued. Hence the disaster management systems continue to be on high alert.

With the water level in the Idukki reservoir, one of the highest arch dams in Asia, having risen to 2,396.96 feet Monday, an Orange alert has been sounded and it would be opened by Tuesday. The lifting of shutters of the Idukki dam, allegedly without sufficient alerts, had led to flooding in many parts of central Kerala in 2018.

Also Read | Kerala rains: Death toll reaches 35; political blame game begins

The Kakki dam in Pathanamthitta district was partially opened on Monday morning. By afternoon the water level in Pamba river at Sabarimala and other nearby parts started rising slightly. After the shutters of Sholayar dam in Thrissur district was partially raised, many parts of the district were under the fear of floods.

The authorities informed that since the shutters were lifted only partially, there was no need for concern. People staying near the banks were being shifted to safe places.

A red alert was issued at Idukki dam by Monday evening as the water level increased to 2397.34 feet. As per the current water flow into the dam, it was expected to touch 2397.86 feet by Tuesday. Hence the red alert was issued. Two shutters at Cheruthoni will be partially lifted and families living nearby would be shifted.

Meanwhile, many parts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Palakkad districts in south and central Kerala were also remaining flooded as the water level was receding gradually only. Many families were still stranded on the first floor of houses.

Check out latest DH videos here