Rejected for Delhi Republic Day parade, Tamil Nadu's tableau finds place of pride in Chennai

The tableau proposed by Tamil Nadu and rejected in the third round by the Central government for the National Republic Day parade was used by the state government at its Chennai parade for the 73rd Republic Day celebrations.
The tableau titled 'Tamil Nadu in Freedom Struggle' depicted V O Chidambaranar, 'Mahakavi' Subramania Bharathi, Rani Velu Nachiyar, and the Maruthu Pandiyar brothers, who were executed by the East India Company.
Chief Minister M K Stalin had earlier said that these tableaus will be displayed during the Tamil Nadu Republic Day parade and later, taken across the state to showcase to the people the freedom fighters of the state.
Also Read — Kanimozhi responds to rejection of TN's Republic Day tableaux with video of freedom fighters from state
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday unfurled the national flag near the Gandhi square on Kamarajar salai in Chennai in the presence of Chief Minister, M K Stalin on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day.
About 6,800 police personnel are on duty as part of the security and are deployed in various parts of Chennai city on the occasion.
Due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, the general public has not been given entry to the Republic Day functions at the Gandhi square. Parades by school and college students are also not taking place due to Covid.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Artificial selection must to ensure species' survival?
Google's R-Day doodle showcases elements of parade
4 factors that may increase chances of long Covid
DH Radio | Battery-swapping: Goodbye to range anxiety?
73rd Republic Day: What is a strong nation?
Vegan travel: It's not fringe anymore
Pride in heart sustains India's poorly-paid flag-makers
Patriotic movies to watch on Republic Day 2022
Afghan turmoil drives India's Central Asia push
R-Day 2022: Famous places lit up in tricolour