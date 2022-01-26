Rejected for Delhi Republic Day parade, Tamil Nadu's tableau finds place of pride in Chennai

The tableau proposed by Tamil Nadu and rejected in the third round by the Central government for the National Republic Day parade was used by the state government at its Chennai parade for the 73rd Republic Day celebrations.

The tableau titled 'Tamil Nadu in Freedom Struggle' depicted V O Chidambaranar, 'Mahakavi' Subramania Bharathi, Rani Velu Nachiyar, and the Maruthu Pandiyar brothers, who were executed by the East India Company.

Chief Minister M K Stalin had earlier said that these tableaus will be displayed during the Tamil Nadu Republic Day parade and later, taken across the state to showcase to the people the freedom fighters of the state.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday unfurled the national flag near the Gandhi square on Kamarajar salai in Chennai in the presence of Chief Minister, M K Stalin on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day.

About 6,800 police personnel are on duty as part of the security and are deployed in various parts of Chennai city on the occasion.

Due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, the general public has not been given entry to the Republic Day functions at the Gandhi square. Parades by school and college students are also not taking place due to Covid.

