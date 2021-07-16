Relaxations in Covid-19 lockdown in Kerala for Bakrid

In view of the protest by traders against prolonging lockdown restrictions in Kerala, the state government decided to allow most categories of shops to function from July 18 to 20.

The Chief Minister's Office informed that the relaxations were granted in view of the Bakrid festival. The shops will be allowed to function till 8 pm.

The decision was taken after discussion with representatives of traders who had been strongly protesting against the prolonged lockdown restrictions.

At present, shops of non-essential commodities and services are allowed to function only on alternate days, and Saturdays and Sundays are total lockdown. The test positivity rate of the state is hovering around 10 per cent and hence further relaxations are being given.