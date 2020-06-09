Repatriation Flights: As husband dies in Dubai, wife delivers baby girl in Kerala

A day after husband's death in Dubai, a Kerala woman who was in the news for approaching SC seeking repatriation flight for those stranded abroad during the lockdown, delivered a child in Kerala.

Athira G S, hailing from Kozhikode, had returned to Kerala from Dubai on May 7 in the first flight under Vande Bharat Mission. Her husband Nithin Chandran, 28, a native of Perambra in Kozhikode in north Kerala, who preferred to stay back in UAE, was found dead in his room on Monday morning, suspected to be from a cardiac arrest in sleep. He had a medical history of heart ailments.

On Tuesday Athira, who was unaware of Nithin's death till then, delivered a girl at Kozhikode. Nithin was working with a construction firm and Athira with a software firm in UAE. Athira had earlier approached the SC seeking repatriation flight. Later she got the chance to return in the first flight to Kerala. But Nithin stayed back and helped.

Nithin stayed back saying that there were hundreds of needy people who wanted to return. He paid for the travel charges of two financially weak persons as a gratitude for the support his wife received for her fight to return to Kerala, recollect his friends and well-wishers, including Congress MLA Shafi Parambil.

He was an active member of Indian Cultural and Arts Society in UAE and was actively involved with voluntary services like blood donation. The social media is being flooded with condolence messages over Nithin's death.

