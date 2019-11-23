Repercussions of Maharashtra political drama in Kerala

The high voltage political drama involving the NCP in Maharashtra is having its repercussions seen in Kerala.

The NCP in the state is a coalition partner of the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front.

An alliance of NCP with the BJP would obviously put pressure on the Left Democratic Front leadership to rethink its alliance with the NCP in Kerala as the Left Front has been taking an adamant stand against the saffron party.

NCP has three MLAs in Kerala, including transport minister A K Saseendran.

While the state NCP leaders were under pressure on Saturday morning on seeing the developments in Maharashtra, they heaved a sigh of relief as party chief Sharad Pawar condemned the Maharashtra faction backing the BJP.

Senior NCP leader in Kerala Peethamabaran Master told media that the state unit is firmly backing the party chief's stand.

NCP's Kerala unit faced a similar situation in 2014 also when there were reported moves of an NCP-BJP alliance.

At that time, the NCP state leaders took a stand that in case the national leadership favours alliance with the BJP, the party's Kerala unit would form a separate party.