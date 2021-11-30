Road accident that killed Kerala models caused by chasing

Chasing by a man suspected to be involved in drug peddling and luring women at DJ parties had led to the recent road accident at Kochi in Kerala that claimed the lives of three including two women models.

According to a report of the police probing the case, the accident during the early hours of November 1 was caused after the car in which the models were travelling was chased by one Shyju Thankachan in a luxury car. The overspeeding car in which the models were travelling crashed while trying to avoid hitting a two-wheeler.

Former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer, her friend and runner-up in the Miss Kerala contest Anjana Shajan and their friend Mohammed Ashiq were killed in the accident while the car driver Abdul Rahman survived with injuries. They were returning after a DJ party at No. 18 hotel at Fort Kochi.

A police investigation found that Thankachan, who was an interior designer by profession, was involved in drug trafficking and luring women at DJ parties.

Kochi city police commissioner H Nagaraju said that he was a drug addict and was also suspected to have abused many women.

He was arraigned as accused in the case and arrested the other day. The hotel owner Roy Joseph Vaylattu and five employees of the hotel were earlier arrested on charges of destroying the hard disk containing CCTV footage of the DJ party.

