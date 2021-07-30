Ruckus in Kerala Assembly over bedlam scam; Opposition boycotts proceedings

Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front disrupted the Kerala Assembly for the second consecutive day on Friday demanding Education Minister V Sivankutty's resignation.

As the question hour began, the Opposition raised the demand for Sivankutty's resignation in the wake of the Supreme Court dismissing state government's plea for withdrawing the case against six Left Front leaders, including Sivankutty, for the bedlam in the Assembly in 2015.

But Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated that there was no reason for Sivankutty to resign as there was no specific remark against him in the SC order.

Subsequently, the Opposition boycotted the proceedings.

Opposition political parties have been also staging demonstrations in the state demanding Sivankutty's resignation.