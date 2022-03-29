S P Balasubrahmanyam's last song to be auctioned as NFT

The last unreleased song of legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam will be auctioned on April 9 by Diginoor, which has been granted the exclusive rights to sell and release it as a Non Fungible Token (NFT) by his son and producer S P Charan.

Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away in September 2020 after losing the battle with Covid-19, had recorded a 30-minute-long devotional song before he got himself admitted to a hospital in August that year.

Vishwaroopa Darisanam, the song recorded by SPB in collaboration with leading music label Symphony Records, is witnessing pre-bid offers for the NFT drop for $150,000. This initiative will for the first time provide a rare opportunity for digital art collectors, music lovers and fans to own a treasured piece of SPB’s work.

India’s leading entertainment NFT platform Diginoor, which has the exclusive rights to sell and release the song as a Non Fungible Token (NFT), will auction the 30-minute track on April 9. This is also the first time ever that the buyer will be transferred 51 per cent of the copyright, giving the NFT holder the right to make the song available to the larger public, adapt or reproduce it in any manner, Diginoor said.

In a bid to give fans a preview of the song, Diginoor will release a one minute trailer of the song on its platform on April 2.

"It gives us great joy to announce the NFT drop of my father's last unreleased song. We are thankful to Diginoor for creating this NFT, and carrying on the legacy of Shri S P Balasubrahmanyam. I hope that his fans will enjoy this limited edition NFT,” Charan, SPB’s son, said.

Diginoor, founded by 18-year old Chennai-based entrepreneurs Shaamil Karim and Yash Rathod, has launched digital collectables of leading films of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.

Sri Hari, CEO, Symphony Records, said the inimitable singing style of SPB makes even the most classical compositions so touching and emotional.

“We are proud to conceptualize and produce this rare album which is a tribute to his melodious voice that will stay with us forever. Symphony is glad to partner with Diginoor to launch SPB’s last song as an NFT, giving a chance to his fans and music lovers to have co-ownership of SPB’s magnum opus and its copyrights,” he said.

Karim said it gives him “great pride” as a Tamil to release SPB’s magnum opus on Diginoor exclusively for his legacy to live on the blockchain forever. This is also the first time in the industry that the NFT will facilitate the transfer of 51 per cent of the copyright to this musical masterpiece to the winning bid, he said.

