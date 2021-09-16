SC allows immersion of plaster of Paris 'Ganesh idols' in Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad

SC allows immersion of PoP Ganesh idols in Hyderabad

  • Sep 16 2021, 14:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 14:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Supreme Court Thursday granted "last chance” to Telangana authorities to permit immersion of Lord 'Ganesh idols' made up of plaster of Paris in Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana noted that this is a recurrent problem in Hyderabad city and despite giving several directions, the state government has not complied with the orders of the Telangana High Court prohibiting the immersion of idols and curb pollution there.

The apex court passed the order after taking note of the submission by the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that steps have been taken to minimise pollution in the lake, and idols are lifted by cranes soon after the immersion and transferred to solid waste disposal sites for disposal.

“In view of the submissions, we allow this year as last chance, to use this lake for immersion of idols," said the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, while seeking an undertaking for the next year.

The Telangana High Court on September 13 had refused to modify its earlier order banning immersion of Ganesh idols made of plaster of Paris (PoP) in Hussain Sagar Lake and other such places in the city.

