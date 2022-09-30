SC notice to EPS over plea against HC AIADMK meet order

SC notice to Palaniswami over Panneerselvam plea against Madras HC order on AIADMK meet

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 30 2022, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 13:47 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on a plea filed by O Panneerselvam (OPS) challenging the Madras High Court order nullifying the July 11 General Council meeting of the AIADMK where EPS was made an interim General Secretary of the party, ANI reported. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
Edappadi Palaniswami
O Panneerselvam
India News

What's Brewing

Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles

Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles

Three things Indian healthcare needs

Three things Indian healthcare needs

DH Toon | Eight years of the 'National Games'

DH Toon | Eight years of the 'National Games'

Is liberal democracy dying?

Is liberal democracy dying?

NASA spacecraft buzzes near Europa, closest in years

NASA spacecraft buzzes near Europa, closest in years

Asteroid strike impact 'a lot bigger than expected'

Asteroid strike impact 'a lot bigger than expected'

 