SC notice to Palaniswami over Panneerselvam plea against Madras HC order on AIADMK meet

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on a plea filed by O Panneerselvam (OPS) challenging the Madras High Court order nullifying the July 11 General Council meeting of the AIADMK where EPS was made an interim General Secretary of the party, ANI reported.
More to follow...
