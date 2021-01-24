Schools in Telangana to reopen from February 1

Schools in Telangana to reopen from February 1; SSC exams from May 17

The schools will function from 9.30 AM to 4.45 PM in the districts

After a gap of nearly one year, schools for Class 9 and 10 students (academic year 2020-21) in Telangana are set to reopen from February 1 and shall function till May 26.

According to a memo issued by the Telangana School Education Department on Saturday, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in Telangana will be held from May 17 to 26.

"Every child who is willing to write the relevant exam shall be allowed to do so without insisting on minimum attendance and no such child will be withheld from writing the examinations on any ground," it said.

The schools will function from 9.30 AM to 4.45 PM in the districts while it will be from 8.45 AM to 4 PM in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Online and digital classes for class 10 will be held from 10 AM to 11 AM and for class 9 from 4 PM to 5 PM, it said.

