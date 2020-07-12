Scribe with Telugu TV channel dies of Covid-19

Scribe with Telugu TV channel dies of Covid-19

A 45-year-old journalist working for a Telugu TV channel died of Covid-19 in a hospital here on Sunday, an official of the hospital said. The scribe with fever and breathing problems was admitted to the facility designated as a Covid-19 centre on Saturday evening and tested positive for the virus, the official said.

The bereaved family was taken to an isolation ward, the official added. Andhra Pradesh Ministers P Ramachandra Reddy and K Narayana Swamy and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condoled the death of the journalist. 

