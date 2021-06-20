Second wave: Telangana nearly doubled its Covid-19 cases in the last 80 days

Telangana was one of the hardest-hit states in the ravaging second wave of Covid-19, with total cases nearly doubling between April 1 to June 19 this year and more than half the state's total deaths occurring during the same period.

In just 80 days from April 1 and June 19, Telangana recorded over 3.05 lakh cases, which is close to the total number of cases recorded in the state from the start of the pandemic (March 2, 2020) till the second wave hit (March 31, 2021) which 3.07 lakh.

April and May were the deadliest months for the state as the second wave burdened its public health infrastructure and claimed 1,855 lives between April 1 and June 19. This accounts for nearly 52 per cent of the state's toll, which is 3,556 as on June 19.

In the past two and a half months 2,88,508 Covid-19 recoveries were recorded in Telangana.