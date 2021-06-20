Telangana's Covid cases nearly doubled in last 80 days

Second wave: Telangana nearly doubled its Covid-19 cases in the last 80 days

The state has recorded over 50 per cent of its deaths during April and May, when the second wave of the virus hit the country

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 20 2021, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2021, 16:36 ist
The second wave burdened the state’s public health infrastructure and claimed 1,855 lives in Telangana. Credit: PTI Photo

Telangana was one of the hardest-hit states in the ravaging second wave of Covid-19, with total cases nearly doubling between April 1 to June 19 this year and more than half the state's total deaths occurring during the same period.

In just 80 days from April 1 and June 19, Telangana recorded over 3.05 lakh cases, which is close to the total number of cases recorded in the state from the start of the pandemic (March 2, 2020) till the second wave hit (March 31, 2021) which 3.07 lakh. 

April and May were the deadliest months for the state as the second wave burdened its public health infrastructure and claimed 1,855 lives between April 1 and June 19. This accounts for nearly 52 per cent of the state's toll, which is 3,556 as on June 19.

Read | Deaths due to co-morbidities also classified as Covid deaths: Centre tells SC

In the past two and a half months 2,88,508 Covid-19 recoveries were recorded in Telangana.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Telangana
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fossil find introduces a new ancestor of jackal

Fossil find introduces a new ancestor of jackal

Women migrants reduced to sex slaves in Libya 'hell'

Women migrants reduced to sex slaves in Libya 'hell'

The art of probing the universe’s origins explained

The art of probing the universe’s origins explained

Rohingya artists tackle Covid as refugees wait for jabs

Rohingya artists tackle Covid as refugees wait for jabs

Shafali Verma's dream goes on with debut Test fifties

Shafali Verma's dream goes on with debut Test fifties

This country is banking on its homegrown Covid vaccines

This country is banking on its homegrown Covid vaccines

Real, smart makeover beckons Cubbon Park after decades

Real, smart makeover beckons Cubbon Park after decades

Bolsonaro's most controversial coronavirus quotes

Bolsonaro's most controversial coronavirus quotes

Classical is a hoax word, says T M Krishna

Classical is a hoax word, says T M Krishna

 