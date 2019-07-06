SHE teams a success in T-state

The Telangana SHE teams formed for the protection of women booked 49 cases (19 FIRs, 27 petty cases and 3 counselling cases) against eve-teasers in the last five weeks and apprehended 54 respondent eve-teasers, out of 48 majors and six minors.

The journey has been interesting for the team. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat explained one such case in a statement. A 21-year-old girl BTech student was writing her exam in a college near Abdullahpurmet. The invigilator tried to misuse his position by offering to share answers to the questions she didn't know, in lieu of sexual favours. Based on her complaint with the SHE-team, the accused was arrested and remanded.

Similarly, a swimming coach was arrested for misbehaving with a minor girl who came for swimming classes to a sports academy in Bandlaguda. The accused started harassing her and tried to outrage her modesty.

In another case of incest, a 16-year-old girl residing at Uppal area along with father was molested by her father as a punishment for talking to her boyfriend on phone. On her mother's complaint, a case was registered at Uppal police station and the accused was arrested.

The Rachakonda police commissionerate provides counselling to the victims by professional counsellors of Bhumika Women’s collective. Minors are counselled by Chief Consultant Psychologist.