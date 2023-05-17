6 labourers killed in hit-and-run incident in Andhra

Six women labourers killed in hit-and-run incident in Andhra Pradesh

All the six women were part of a 12-member party travelling in the three-wheeler

PTI
PTI, Pondugallu ,
  • May 17 2023, 11:49 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 11:49 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

Six women labourers were killed and as many injured after the autorickshaw they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck at a village in Palnadu district early on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred in the wee hours of today when the women from neighbouring Telangana were proceeding to Pulipadu village in Palnadu district in the state to harvest chillies.

“A lemons-laden truck from Guduru heading to Lucknow hit the autorickshaw around 4:42 am and sped away..,” Gurajala Sub-Divisional Police Officer A Pallapu Raju said.

Also read | 6 dead, 21 hurt in van-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

Those injured were shifted to a hospital in Miriyalaguda in Telangana, where they are undergoing treatment, he said.

All the six women were part of a 12-member party travelling in the three-wheeler.

A case has been registered under IPC Sections 304 (A) and 337.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Andhra Pradesh
Indian Penal Code
Telangana

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nepali mountaineer climbs Everest for record 27th time

Nepali mountaineer climbs Everest for record 27th time

Egyptian artisans carve a path to world luxury markets

Egyptian artisans carve a path to world luxury markets

US 'space symphony' puts stunning NASA images to music

US 'space symphony' puts stunning NASA images to music

Several kids at risk as cyclone hits Myanmar, B'desh

Several kids at risk as cyclone hits Myanmar, B'desh

Hiroshima bomb survivors have a message for the G7

Hiroshima bomb survivors have a message for the G7

Microsoft says new AI shows signs of human reasoning

Microsoft says new AI shows signs of human reasoning

Drug haul is a wake-up call

Drug haul is a wake-up call

AI-based portal to trace and block stolen phones

AI-based portal to trace and block stolen phones

 