Southern Railway to operate more special trains

  • Sep 30 2020, 20:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2020, 20:29 ist
A worker cleans the Chennai -Madurai super fast special train as Southern Railway resumed services after over five months suspension due to Covid-19 outbreak, in Chennai, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Southern Railway on Wednesday announced running more special trains, including inter-state service between Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The railways would operate trains between Karaikal in neighbouring Puducherry and Ernakulam in Kerala, an official press release here said.

The Southern Railway announced fully reserved special trains from Chennai-Egmore to Tirunelveli, Madurai (Tejas), Sengottai and Rameswaram and the various services would start between October 2-5.

Further, it would run the Chennai Egmore-Kollam and Dr MGR Chennai Central - Alappuzha Superfast Special Trains, the release added. 

