Srisailam temple closed after five employees test positive for Covid-19; AP records 80 deaths in two days

The famous Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy devasthanam at Srisailam will remain closed for darshans for a week, beginning Wednesday, as 31 persons including the staff, their family members tested positive for Covid-19.

The temple located in the Nallamala forests in Kurnool district is visited in large numbers by pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana. The temple reopened for public over a month back following the easing of lockdown restrictions and 3000-4000 pilgrims were being allowed inside, to maintain safe distancing.

“In total 31 persons, including two paricharakas and three temple security staff, have tested positive. Since the sanitization of queue lines and other premises needs to be carried out properly, we are temporarily closing the temple for the public. However, all the daily rituals would be held as usual with limited priests and staff deployment,” temple executive officer KS Rama Rao told DH.

The EO urged the devotees to take part in the temple services through the Paroksha-seva opportunity provided online.

Cases, deaths surge in Andhra Pradesh

AP has reported 80 Covid-19 deaths in the last two days and recorded 1916 new cases between Monday and Tuesday morning.

The state has a total recorded 33019 positive cases, with 408 deaths and 15144 active cases. Kurnool district is the worst affected with 3823 cases and 108 deaths.