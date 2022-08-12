Stalin announces Rs 20 lakh solatium to kin of soldier killed in Kashmir gunfight

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to the family of soldier Lakshmanan D (24), who was killed in a gunfight with the terrorists at Pargal in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The mortal remains of Lakshmanan were expected to arrive at his hometown in Padupatti, Thummukkundu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district on Saturday.

Stalin and Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi expressed condolences to the family of the soldier, who was a rifleman in the Indian Army.

The hometown of Lakshmanan, fell in a pall of gloom after the news broke out that he was martyred in the encounter.

R K Mukundasamy, a local farmer in Thummukundu panchayat while speaking to IANS said, "Lakshmanan and his twin brother Ramar were hard-working youngsters and both wanted to join the Army. Lakshmanan did his B.Com while Ramar completed a BBA course. While Lakshmanan got into the service and joined the Army in 2019, Ramar is looking after the family's agriculture."

The local people said that the mother of Lakshmanan, Andal was inconsolable after the news was conveyed to her.

His brother Ramar told the mediapersons that their parents, father Dharmaraj and mother Andal had given full freedom to them to pursue their choicest profession. He said that Lakshmanan regularly called home.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi in a condolence message said, "The nation will always be indebted and grateful for his devotion of duty and supreme sacrifice for sovereignty and integrity of the nation."

He said, "In this hour of enormous grief, I pray to the Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and give his family strength to bear this irreparable loss."