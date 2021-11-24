Stalin hands over Rs 1 crore compensation to slain SSI's wife

The family of S Boominathan, a special sub-inspector of police who was hacked to death by a gang of goat thieves in Pudukkottai district, was on Wednesday awarded a compensation of Rs 1 crore by the Tamil Nadu government.

Chief Minister M K Stalin handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to Kavitha, the wife of the slain police officer, at the State Secretariat here. Stalin had on November 21 announced that Boominathan's family will be provided with a solatium of Rs 1 crore and a family member will get a government job.

Boominathan's murder for which a 19-year-old and two minors have been arrested sent shock waves across Tamil Nadu. The SSI is also survived by a 21-year-old son.

While political leaders stressed on the need to prevent such incidents, DGP Sylendra Babu visited the family and asked policemen to carry pistols while they are on routine patrol.

Boominathan was hacked to death by the trio in the wee hours of Sunday after he found them stealing goats and chased their motorcycle. During a routine patrol, Boominathan and Head Constable Chitiraivel spotted the trio stealing goats and fleeing in a motorcycle during a routine patrol on Saturday night.

“When the policemen stopped the vehicle, the trio did not stop and sped from the spot. SSI Boominathan chased the motorcycle and caught them near the railway bridge at Manivijay Nagar in Pudukkottai district,” a statement from the Pudukkottai district police had said.

As the SSI began questioning the men, police said, the trio took out a machete and hacked Boominathan to death. “Another SSI, Sekar, who rushed to the spot after hearing about Boominathan chasing the motorcycle-borne men found him lying in a pool of blood,” the statement added.

