Strange sounds coming from house in Kerala, experts yet to ascertain cause

Mysterious sounds were heard from a house in Kozhikode, in Kerala over the last couple of weeks. A slight vibration was also being felt.

While geologists and Fire and Rescue Service personnel were yet to determine the reason behind the sound, the State Disaster Management Authority officials will be examining the house soon.

The house of one Biju near Vellimadukunnu close to the city has been witnessing strange sounds. The residents of the house are now keeping off from the house even as geologists have ruled out the chances of any major disaster.

An official who examined the house told DH that the chances of tremor was being ruled out as no other houses in the neighbourhood were experiencing it. Speculations doing the rounds were the vibrations in underground water pipes passing through nearby areas or the presence of any hollow space beneath the house may be the reason behind sounds.

Local fire station officer K P Baburaj said that a mild thumping sound could be heard inside the house. There was no definite interval for it. The vibration was recognised as the water kept in pots spills when the sound comes.

Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran, who is also the local MLA, visited the house on Tuesday also assured that the disaster management officials would inspect the house at the earliest and address the concern of the family.

Check out latest DH videos here