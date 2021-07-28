'Action would be taken in dowry harassment cases'

Strict action would be taken in dowry harassment cases, creating awareness an option: Kerala CM

In 2020 and 2021 there were six deaths each due to dowry harassment

Between 2011-2016 there were 100 deaths, including suicides, due to dowry harassment and this number reduced to 54 in the period from 2016-2021. Credit: iStock Images

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said dowry related violence against women can be prevented by creating awareness against the menace and warned of strict action in such matters. He mentioned this in the assembly while referring to the rising cases of dowry harassment and domestic violence in the state.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's recent fast against the practice of dowry was a Gandhian tactic of spreading awareness. Between 2011-2016 there were 100 deaths, including suicides, due to dowry harassment and this number reduced to 54 in the period from 2016-2021, he noted.

In 2020 and 2021 there were six deaths each due to dowry harassment. The CM provided the data in response to a query put to him during the Assembly session on the number of deaths reported in the state due to dowry harassment and domestic violence after Vijayan assumed office, number of cases registered and the action taken.

Vijayan also said the police are investigating each such case and strict action would be taken against the perpetrators.

