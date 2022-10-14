Suresh Gopi soon to be part of BJP’s core committee in Kerala

Actor-turned-politician and former Rajya Sabha member Suresh Gopi will be inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kerala core committee.

The move to include Gopi in the highest decision-making body of the party’s state cadre is being seen as a part of BJP’s efforts to make inroads into Kerala politics.

The actor had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election and 2021 Assembly elections from Thrissur constituency on a BJP ticket. Though he finished third in the Assembly polls, he was able to secure 31.3 per cent of the total votes cast.

His performance as Rajya Sabha member—his term ended earlier this year—was also widely appreciated.

Gopi’s inclusion into the BJP core committee has come subsequent to a series of deliberations done by Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar with state leadership. There have also been unconfirmed reports that Gopi might succeed K Surendran as BJP’s Kerala president, as Surendran’s term will end soon.

According to sources, the decision to include Gopi in the party originated at the centre. The BJP’s state leadership reportedly faced accusations of factionalism, and other serious allegations.

Hence the national leadership insisted on inducting Gopi to the core committee, and the state leaders had no other option, but to accept it.