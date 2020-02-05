Tamil actor Vijay questioned by Income Tax department over Bigil

Popular Tamil actor Vijay was on Wednesday questioned by sleuths of the Income Tax department on the sets of his upcoming flick Master in Neyveli. He was questioned in connection with alleged tax evasion case linked to AGS Entertainment, the firm that produced his latest movie Bigil.

Vijay’s questioning came just hours after I-T sleuths swooped down on the premises of AGS Entertainment and producer-financier Anbu Chezhian across Tamil Nadu. The searches were conducted in connection with Bigil which was a box office hit.

Sources said Vijay was questioned by sleuths on the sets of Master in Neyveli. “The shooting began only in the morning for a fight sequence. Actor Vijay was first served summons and questioned some time by I-T sleuths,” a source in the industry told DH.

This is the second time Vijay is being questioned by I-T sleuths – he was last interrogated in 2015.