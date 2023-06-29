Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin slams PM Modi for pushing Uniform Civil Code

DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seeking to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

Referring to Modi's remarks on the UCC, Stalin blamed him for attempting to completely 'disrupt the law and order situation' and cause 'religious violence.'

"Our Modi says that there should not be two types of laws in a country."

Read more | 'Isn't PM prejudging response of Law Commission?': Khurshid on Modi's UCC remarks

The Prime Minister was hence thinking of winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by fanning communal sentiments and creating confusion in the country, the DMK chief alleged.

"I am telling you categorically, people are ready to teach a fitting lesson to the BJP in the upcoming LS polls," he said.

Stalin made the remarks here in his address while presiding over the wedding of the grand-daughter of a party office-bearer. The wedding took place at an auditorium on the premises of the DMK headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam'.