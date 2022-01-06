Tamil Nadu convenes an all-party meeting on Saturday to discuss NEET

Terming as “anti-democratic” Union Home Minister Amit Shah “refusing” to meet a delegation of MPs from Tamil Nadu with regard to NEET, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced that an all-party meeting will be convened on Saturday to discuss the future course of action on seeking exemption from the national-level entrance exam.

Making a statement in the Assembly on Thursday, Stalin sought the support of all political parties in exerting pressure on the Union Government with regard to the state’s opposition to NEET, which is now the qualifying exam for admissions into medical colleges.

He announced that the all-party meeting on Saturday will discuss the next course of action vis-à-vis NEET. Tamil Nadu has been opposing NEET since its introduction and the state government has so far passed two legislations against the exam.

“I request floor leaders of all political parties to participate in the meeting. The bill was passed with support from you. Based on the decisions taken at the meeting, our protests against NEET and for establishing social justice will continue,” Stalin said. In response, the AIADMK said it will support the efforts taken by the government vis-à-vis NEET.

Contending that Tamil Nadu is a “model state in the country on ensuring social justice”, Stalin said history shows that several victories that the state secured were after a slew of political, legal, and public protests.

“I am duty-bound to inform this house that the progress achieved by Tamil Nadu so far has been through such protests. Likewise, we will consider the fight against NEET as the next protest of the Social Justice movement. We will not budge from our stand,” Stalin told the Assembly.

Recalling that the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed legislation – the second one in four years – seeking permanent exemption from NEET for students from Tamil Nadu on September 13, 2021, Stalin said the bill was still pending with Governor R N Ravi, who has been briefed on the issue.

As a follow-up, a delegation of MPs from all political parties in Tamil Nadu submitted a memorandum to the office of the President of India on the delay in considering the legislation on December 28. Following the meeting, the President’s office communicated to the delegation that the memorandum has been sent to the Union Home Ministry for its perusal, Stalin said.

“To stress the issue in person, the delegation sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, they have not been granted an audience so far. It is anti-democratic for a Home Minister to refuse to meet elected representatives of the people. Since the Home Minister did not grant an appointment, a petition has been submitted to his office,” Stalin said.

