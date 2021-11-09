Tamil Nadu govt to open Mettur Dam gates as water level rises

With just one foot left to achieve the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 120 feet, the sluice gates of the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur were opened on Tuesday prompting authorities to issue a flood warning to those living on the banks of River Cauvery in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu.

At 10 am on Tuesday, the water level at the 87-year-old reservoir stood at 119 feet, even as the water storage reached 91.883 tmcft. The inflow into the reservoir was 26,440 cusecs while 20,150 cusecs of water was being released into the river and canal as a precautionary measure.

For latest updates on Tamil Nadu rains, click here

As the inflow owing to the release of water from dams in Karnataka remains steady, the Mettur Dam will achieve its FRL by tonight for the first time in two years. The dam achieved FRL four times in 2019 due to heavy rains in catchment areas of River Cauvery in Karnataka.

As a precautionary measure, the Tamil Nadu government asked administrations in 11 districts -- Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Perambalur –to be on high alert. The collectors have been asked to take steps to evacuate people living in low-lying areas and ensure that people don’t step into the river.

Mettur dam is the lifeline of lakhs of farmers in the Cauvery Delta region in Tamil Nadu who depend on water from the reservoir for the cultivation of crops.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: