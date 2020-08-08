Covid-19: TN CM allows small places of worship to open

Tamil Nadu lockdown relaxations: CM K Palaniswami allows worship in small temples,churches, mosques

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Aug 08 2020, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 15:45 ist
A health worker (R) checks the body temperature of a man at a containment zone implemented as a preventive measure against the coronavirus in Chennai. Credit: AFP

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that small temples with an annual income below Rs 10,000, mosques, dargah, churches and other religious places in the corporation areas will be opened for worship from August 10.

Also, driving schools across the state shall function from August 10 adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP) to be released by the government.

Temples and other religious places of worship were closed for darshan since March 24, when the state government enforced a total lockdown. However, the government permitted all religious activities including daily puja in the temples by the priests.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

Apparently, with the coronavirus spread under control in Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu, chief minister K Palaniswami announced relaxations in the lockdown restrictions. "Permission should be obtained from the commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation and district collectors, concerned, for allowing public worship," Palaniswami said in a statement here.

The state government has already allowed public worship in small temples, mosques, dargahs, churches in the panchayat, town panchayat and municipality areas, he said. The chief minister called upon the public to adhere to the SOP and contain the spread of Covid-19.

The government had already issued SOP for opening places of worship, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
COVID-19
K Palaniswami
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Experts explain how could the Beirut explosion happen

Experts explain how could the Beirut explosion happen

Colour-changing butterfly bred at Bannerghatta park

Colour-changing butterfly bred at Bannerghatta park

Is TikTok more of a parenting problem?

Is TikTok more of a parenting problem?

Why Joe Biden keeps missing his own VP deadlines

Why Joe Biden keeps missing his own VP deadlines

 