TN man questioned in connection with Mangaluru blast

Tamil Nadu man questioned in connection with Mangaluru blast

The mobile number used by the suspect was procured using the Tamil Nadu man’s Aadhar card

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Nov 20 2022, 19:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 19:09 ist
Police said Surendran, who hails from a village in Nilgiris, is being questioned after their counterparts in Karnataka informed them about the blast. Credit: iStock Images

Tamil Nadu police on Sunday questioned a 40-year-old hailing from Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district in connection with Saturday’s autorickshaw blast in Mangaluru. It is believed that the mobile number used by the suspect, who suffered injuries in the blast, was procured using the Tamil Nadu man’s Aadhar card.

Also read | Bomb explosion in autorickshaw: Karnataka CM Bommai says suspect had terror links

Police said Surendran, who hails from a village in Nilgiris, is being questioned after their counterparts in Karnataka informed them about the blast. “We are questioning him to know whether he helped him procure the SIM card or the terror suspect used his Aadhar number to buy the card,” a police officer said. 

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu police have also intensified vehicle checks on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka and Tamil Nadu-Kerala borders in Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts in view of the blasts.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mangaluru
blast
Karnataka
Tamil Nadu

What's Brewing

Tamils in Varanasi call Kashi Tamil Sangamam unique

Tamils in Varanasi call Kashi Tamil Sangamam unique

Why Chris Hemsworth is taking break from acting

Why Chris Hemsworth is taking break from acting

Indian experts welcome COP27's 'loss & damage' fund

Indian experts welcome COP27's 'loss & damage' fund

Himachal records threefold rise in tourist footfall

Himachal records threefold rise in tourist footfall

What books does Murakami find disappointing? His own

What books does Murakami find disappointing? His own

Tom Felton did not read 'Harry Potter' before auditions

Tom Felton did not read 'Harry Potter' before auditions

Rash plans for port threaten sea turtle nesting grounds

Rash plans for port threaten sea turtle nesting grounds

Bengaluru’s building designs get a timely tweak

Bengaluru’s building designs get a timely tweak

 