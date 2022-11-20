Tamil Nadu man questioned in connection with Mangaluru blast

Tamil Nadu police on Sunday questioned a 40-year-old hailing from Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district in connection with Saturday’s autorickshaw blast in Mangaluru. It is believed that the mobile number used by the suspect, who suffered injuries in the blast, was procured using the Tamil Nadu man’s Aadhar card.

Police said Surendran, who hails from a village in Nilgiris, is being questioned after their counterparts in Karnataka informed them about the blast. “We are questioning him to know whether he helped him procure the SIM card or the terror suspect used his Aadhar number to buy the card,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu police have also intensified vehicle checks on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka and Tamil Nadu-Kerala borders in Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts in view of the blasts.