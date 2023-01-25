TN minister lands in row over 'stone' hurling incident

Tamil Nadu minister lands in row over 'stone' hurling incident

There was no immediate response from the minister concerned, SM Nasar who holds the Milk and Dairy Development portfolio, or the ruling DMK over the issue

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jan 25 2023, 12:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 12:02 ist
BJP TN unit president K Annamalai alleged the minister threw stones at people. 'In India's history, has anybody seen a govt minister throwing stones at people?' he asked in a tweet. Credit: Twitter/@annamalai_k

A controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu over a DMK minister angrily hurling something, apparently at a party worker, with the BJP state unit alleging he threw "stones at people in frustration."

There was no immediate response from the minister concerned, SM Nasar who holds the Milk and Dairy Development portfolio, or the ruling DMK over the issue. A video of the minister picking up something from the ground angrily and hurling it at someone has gone viral.

Nasar had reportedly gone to a venue here to oversee arrangements for a party event and was apparently miffed at something. It was not clear whether he threw a stone or a lump of earth.

However, BJP TN unit president K Annamalai alleged the minister threw stones at people. "In India's history, has anybody seen a govt minister throwing stones at people?" he asked in a tweet.

Annamalai uploaded the viral video on his micro-blogging page. "Throwing stones at people in frustration. No decency, No decorum & treating people like slaves! That's DMK for you," he added. AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar also criticised the minister, saying "that is Dravida model," alluding to Chief Minister M K Stalin's oft-repeated statement on his model of governance.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
India News
DMK
K Annamalai

What's Brewing

Indian field hockey dreams of return to glory days

Indian field hockey dreams of return to glory days

Pyongyang locked down over respiratory illness: Report

Pyongyang locked down over respiratory illness: Report

New digital ID in Kashmir raises surveillance concerns

New digital ID in Kashmir raises surveillance concerns

As work models evolve, demand for flex spaces peaks

As work models evolve, demand for flex spaces peaks

'Doomsday Clock' moves to 90 seconds to midnight

'Doomsday Clock' moves to 90 seconds to midnight

Why India's entries rarely make it to Oscars

Why India's entries rarely make it to Oscars

Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'Elephant Whisperers' teams rejoice

Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'Elephant Whisperers' teams rejoice

 