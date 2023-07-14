Senthil Balaji's ED arrest, judicial custody legal: HC

Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji's ED arrest, judicial custody legal: Madras High Court

The ED arrested Senthil Balaji last month in connection with the cash-for-jobs scam that occurred in the state's transport department.

Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji. Credit: IANS Photo

The Madras High Court on Friday held legal the Enforcement Directorate's arrest of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji and subsequent judicial custody granted by a lower court.

Justice C V Karthikeyan, the third judge to hear the matter, following a Division Bench's split verdict on a plea related to the Minister's arrest, held legal the arrest and custody.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy had pronounced a split verdict on the Habeas Corpus petition filed by Megala, wife of Senthil Balaji.

Justice Nisha Banu had held that the ED had no power to seek custody and said the HCP was maintainable. Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy, however, differed.

The ED arrested Senthil Balaji last month in connection with the cash-for-jobs scam that occurred in the state's transport department, and he continues to be a Minister without portfolio.

