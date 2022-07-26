Tamil Nadu to provide counselling to school students amid suicide incidents

The Tamil Nadu government will appoint 800 doctors to provide psychological counselling to school students under the 'Manavar Manasu' scheme.

State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said in a statement on Tuesday that the project will be launched officially by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday.

Poyyamozhi said that the project would help students to improve mental health amid the tensions related to adolescence issues, pressure of studies, peer pressure and other issues related to behavioural changes in the children.

The school Education Department has taken such an initiative after two students, unable to bear the pressure associated with their studies, ended their life recently.

The suicide of a Class 12 student at a private residential school at Kallakurichi had sparked off massive protests leading to the vandalisation of the school and torching of school buses as well as police vehicles leading to major unrest in Kallakurichi and adjacent Villupuram districts.

Meanwhile, the suicide of another student at Tiruvallur on Monday at a private residential school has also sparked outrage in the area with the parents and relatives of the child refusing to accept the body unless proper investigation is conducted.

The school education minister also said that the Kallakurichi school that was vandalised would commence online classes from Wednesday onwards. He also said that discussions are on with the adjacent schools for accommodating the students of the Kallakurichi Shakthi residential school that was vandalised.

Poyyamozhi also said that during the arson and rioting at the school, several certificates of both the students and teachers were lost and that the state government has taken steps to provide duplicate certificates to all those who have lost their certificates.