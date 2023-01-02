TDP says Jagan Mohan govt to blame for Guntur stampede

TDP holds Jagan Mohan Reddy government responsible for stampede that left 3 dead

Three women were killed in the stampede in a public ground in Guntur where a NGO distributed gifts to poor families

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • Jan 02 2023, 10:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 10:25 ist
Police personnel investigate after three people were killed and several others suffered injuries due to a stampede at Telugu Desam Party's programme in Guntur. Credit: PTI Photo

The Telugu Desam Party held the Andhra Pradesh government responsible for the stampede incident in Guntur city on Sunday night that left three women dead and seven others injured, even as party president N Chandrababu Naidu expressed "profound shock and grief" over the tragedy. Naidu announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5,00,000 each to the kin of the deceased while the state government announced a relief of Rs 2,00,000 each.

TDP leader K Ravindra said he would pay another Rs 2,00,000 each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1,00,000 each to the injured persons. Another TDP leader Mannava Mohana Krishna announced a further relief of Rs 3,00,000 each to the kin of those killed.

Three women were killed in the stampede at some of the stalls in a public ground in Guntur where a non-governmental organisation distributed "Sankranti Kanuka" (gift) to poor families. The TDP president attended the event and the tragedy struck a few minutes after he left the venue.

TDP state president K Atchannaidu blamed the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the tragic incident as it failed to provide adequate security. "Is it not the police's responsibility to ensure adequate security and proper crowd control measures where a former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition is attending an event? Looks like the Jagan regime is putting the people's lives at stake to carry out its blame game," Atchannaidu alleged in a statement.

He said the reaction of some ministers and the vile campaign on social media by the YSR Congress soon after the tragic incident gave rise to suspicion over the ruling dispensation's evil designs. Naidu, in a separate statement, said he was aghast over the stampede and death of poor people.

"It is most unfortunate. I attended the event to encourage a voluntary organisation in its endeavour to help the poor. I am deeply pained that it ended in a tragedy," the former Chief Minister said.

Andhra Pradesh
TDP
Telugu Desam Party
Jagan Mohan Reddy
India News
Indian Politics

