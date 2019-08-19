TDP to take Drone over Naidu home issue to court

The Telugu Desam Party has decided to move court seeking probe into the flying of Drones over the riverfront residence of former chief minister and leader of opposition Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

The party leaders said they will file a private complaint in court and announced that the party would name chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy as one of the respondents.

A 15-member TDP delegation led by Lok Sabha members Kesineni Venkateswara Rao (Vijayawada) and Galla Jayadev (Guntur) and TDP deputy floor leader in Assembly, K Atchen Naidu met Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan on Monday. They expressed doubts over the motive behind flying Drones over Naidu’s home who is under Z category protection. Naidu also has threats from Maoists and Red sander smugglers, they said.

Security men and TDP workers spotted two youths operating drones in the high-security zone on 16 August a day after Jagan left for America while Naidu was away in Hyderabad. When questioned the two operators gave the name of one Kiran at the Chief Minister’s office directed them to videography the area.

However, the state irrigation minister Anil Kumar Yadav said that it was his department that hired the services of the private Drone operators to assess the flood situation. The minister said that all necessary permissions were taken.

In contrast, Director General of police Gautam Sawang said the irrigation department had used the drones but, hereafter they have also had to inform the same to the Police. The DGP says it was a communication gap.

TDP leader Atchen Naidu after meeting the Governor said that the response was positive “YSR Congress government had slapped seven cases on TDP workers for questioning the hovering of drones above Chandrababu Naidu’s house,” he said. TDP will make use of the option to file a private complaint in the court and make Jaganmohan Reddy one of the respondents he said.

Responding to the TDP’s petition to Governor, YSR Congress MLA Jogi Ramesh said Chandrababu Naidu was playing politics over floods. The TDP has been saying that the YSRCP government willfully delayed the lifting of Prakasam barrage gates to sink Naidu’s home.