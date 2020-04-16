Telangana Cabinet to meet on April 19 to discuss coronavirus containment measures and lockdown

The Telangana Cabinet, which would meet on April 19, is expected to discuss COVID-19 containment measures and whether to continue lockdown in the state strictly, as it is being implemented now, till May 3, or to give some concessions in line with the Centre's thinking.

The meeting, to be presided by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, would be held in the afternoon on April 19 at Pragati Bhavan, the CM's official residence-cum-camp office, an official release said on Thursday.

The Cabinet would discuss coronavirus containment measures in the state and the implementation of lockdown, it said.

"The Cabinet is also expected to discuss whether the lockdown being implemented strictly in the state should be continued till May 3 or in tune with the thinking of the Centre, whether to give some concessions after April 20 or not and accordingly it will take a decision," it said.