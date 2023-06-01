Telangana formation day: KCR to showcase his nine year achievements as state heads for polls

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the state's decennial year celebrations on Friday, an occasion providing the ruling BRS a grand opportunity to remind the public about its welfare and development programmes of the last nine years.

The state is scheduled to go to assembly polls in December.

The Narendra Modi-led central government is also commemorating the event with the ministry of culture organising an exhibition and a splendid cultural event at the Golconda Fort on Friday.

Telangana was formed on 2 June 2014, after a protracted agitation during which KCR became the political face of the movement. Though the separation from united Andhra Pradesh was approved and facilitated by the Congress led UPA-2 government, the electoral gains went to the Telangana Rashtra Samiti and KCR became the first CM in June 2014. In 2018, KCR called for early polls and won his second term. Now, the TRS turned BRS supremo has aimed a hat-trick.

The ruling party is utilizing the state formation day anniversary events in the election year to go into the public with a mega show of its welfare and “revolutionary” development acts of the last nine years.

The CM has directed officials to organize a 21-day activity beginning 2 June, where each day would focus on the growth and achievements in particular sectors like farming, power, drinking water irrigation, tribal welfare, health education, and rural-urban development.

“With the highest per capita income and other such achievements, we have become a role model for the country. Maharashtra's M-hub is inspired by our T-hub, (an incubation centre for start-ups, nurturing innovation.) On the farm front, there is plenty of water and government support resulting in surplus yields year on year,” said IT, industries, urban development minister KT Rama Rao on the eve of the formation day. “Telangana is the most successful start-up in the country.”

On 20 June, to be observed as "Telangana education day” 10,000 libraries and 1,600 digital classrooms will be opened, CMO officials said. On 22 June, “Telangana Martyrs commemoration day” will be held to pay homage to hundreds of students, youth, farmers and people from other sections who laid down their lives for statehood. KCR will inaugurate the Martyrs memorial built opposite the new Secretariat in Hyderabad on the same day.