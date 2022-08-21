Telangana minister K T Rama Rao makes 'Parivarvad' jibe at Amit Shah

TRS Working President and Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday tweeted that the father of an "ace cricketer" is visiting Telangana, in an oblique reference to Union Home Minister Amit Shah who landed here to participate in various programmes including a public meeting in Munugode.
Rama Rao further said the visiting dignitary will also "campaign for a gentleman whose brother is an MP", indirectly referring to K Rajgopal Reddy who recently resigned as MLA from Munugode Assembly constituency.
Also Read | Political temperatures soar as Amit Shah visits Telangana's Munugode ahead of bypoll
Reddy is all set to join BJP and contest the bypolls whenever it is held. "The father of an “Ace cricketer” who rose through the ranks & became BCCI Secretary (purely on merit) is visiting Telangana today. He will campaign for a gentleman whose brother is an MP & whose wife was an MLC contestant And he will lecture & enlighten us on Parivarvad," Rama Rao tweeted.
The father of an “Ace cricketer” who rose through the ranks & became BCCI Secretary (purely on merit) is visiting Telangana today
He will campaign for a gentleman whose brother is an MP & whose wife was an MLC contestant
And he will lecture & enlighten us on Parivarvad 👏🤦♂️
— KTR (@KTRTRS) August 21, 2022
In a separate tweet, Rama Rao said the people of Telangana are keen to hear from Amit Shah as to why the Gujarat government decided to release the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.
Dear HM @AmitShah Ji,
People of Telangana are very keen to hear from you on why your Govt decided to release “Sankari Rapists” of #BilkisBano
Balathkar Justification is against what Hon’ble PM preached from the ramparts of Red Fort
Is Gujarat Govt not taking PM sir seriously?
— KTR (@KTRTRS) August 21, 2022
