Telangana people rejecting leaders inspired by Aurangzeb, Osama, Babar and Akbar, says BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay

BJP's Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay said that they would bring Rama-Rajya to the state's people who are “rejecting the leaders inspired by Aurangzeb, Osama bin (Laden), Babar and Akbar.”

Buoyed by the BJP seizing the Dubbaka assembly seat from the ruling TRS on Tuesday in a tightly fought contest, Sanjay said that the BJP would soon hoist the saffron flag over the Golconda Fort (in Hyderabad).

“Telangana people are wishing for Ramarajya which is only possible by us BJP, the inheritors of Lord Ram's traits. Not those leaders who hold the green-pink flags, appearing before the public like the successors of Aurangazeb, Osama bin (Laden), Babar and Akbar,” Bandi said. “That is why they are taught a lesson by the Dubbaka voters today.”

The pink and green colors are politically identified with the TRS and the AIMIM, parties in alliance in the state.

With the Dubbaka success, the BJP has now focused its attention on the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls due in January-February.

“With this inspiring victory handed by the Dubbaka voters, we would extend our winning streak to the 2023 assembly elections,” Bandi said.

Bandi, the Karimnagar Lok Sabha MP, accused the K Chandrasekhar Rao of becoming “arrogant with power and running a corrupt, dictatorial regime.”

The BJP leader fired on CM Rao over the alleged lack of relief to the flood-affected people in Hyderabad.

“Dubbaka voters were shocked to see that the CM did not come out of his palatial bungalows when the poor people were suffering in neck-deep waters,” Bandi said while taunting Rao for avoiding campaigning in Dubbaka.

Bandi has sharpened his attack on Rao, the TRS party, and government since his police detention on 26 October, a week before the by-poll, while he was on way to Dubbaka in support of party candidate Raghunandan Rao.