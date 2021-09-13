Actor Sai Dharam Tej's surgery successful, to be in ICU

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej's collar bone fracture surgery successful, to remain in ICU for supportive care

The hospital had stated on Sunday that a procedure for collar bone fracture was successfully completed by a multidisciplinary expert team

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS,
  • Sep 13 2021, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 22:33 ist
Telugu actor and “Megastar” Chiranjeevi's nephew Sai Dharam Tej. Credit: Twitter Photo/@RajivKrishnaS

The condition of Telugu actor and “Megastar” Chiranjeevi's nephew Sai Dharam Tej, who was seriously injured in a bike accident on Friday, continues to be stable.

A statement from the Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, where he is undergoing treatment, said that the “weaning from respiratory support has been initiated.” Tej would continue to remain in the ICU for further observation and supportive care, doctors said on Monday.

The hospital has on Sunday stated that a procedure for collar bone fracture was successfully completed by a multidisciplinary expert team.

Tej, 34, is a nephew of popular actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, and has acted in several Telugu films like Supreme, Chitralahari, Subramanyam for Sale.

Tej was grievously injured in the accident on Friday night, while riding a Triumph motorbike on the city roads. 

Cyberabad police said that the actor was riding in “a rash and negligent manner” and fell off the motorcycle on the road from Durgam cheruvu cable bridge towards IKEA, at Madhapur, the IT hub of the city.

A case was booked under IPC 336, 279 & Section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

While some eye-witness accounts stated that a patch of sand accumulated on the road, added to the bike speed, as having caused the accident, the police claimed that the road is being maintained well as per the standards with appropriate markings and sign boards installed.

“While we wish for the speedy recovery and well-being of Tej, the unfortunate incident would not have happened had he exercised caution and drove the vehicle within the permissible speed limits and had strapped his helmet properly,” the Cyberabad Police stated.

Tej is known to have helped road accident victims in the past. In September 2019, Tej shifted a person injured in a bike accident, in his car, reportedly to the same Apollo Hospitals where he is under medical care now.

Check out the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Hyderabad
Pawan Kalyan
sai dharam tej
Chiranjeevi
Road accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

No bull! Climate researchers 'potty train' peeing cows

No bull! Climate researchers 'potty train' peeing cows

Ola Futurefactory to be run entirely by women

Ola Futurefactory to be run entirely by women

Afghan mutts find new home after US evacuation

Afghan mutts find new home after US evacuation

Space tourism: What's on offer

Space tourism: What's on offer

A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4

A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4

Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus

Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus

 