This Sankranti, AP, Telangana to see pig fights instead of cock fights

In Andhra Pradesh and some parts of Telangana, where cockfights have become a hallmark of the Sankranti festive season, another blood sport seems to be emerging as a low budget option for the punters to bet and the crowd around to entertain on.

Even as the police impose curbs citing the animal cruelty prevention laws and relevant court directions, rooster fights are held on a large scale every year. Hundreds of crores of rupees change hands in betting, majorly over the three days of Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma.

Like Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, Kodi-Pandelu (cock-fights) has become a regional sentiment, something the successive governments in Andhra Pradesh are finding hard to deal with given its huge popularity. Especially in the East-West Godavari, Krishna districts, special arenas are set up in the agricultural fields, coconut groves with several politicians, celebrities from even afar places like Hyderabad in attendance, arriving in their swanky cars for the carnival.

However, away from the police and media glare, pig fights appear to be gaining traction in some regions of the two Telugu states. On Sunday, swines clashed as the people around egged them on along the banks of the Krishna river in Atmakur Mandal, in Telangana's Wanaparthy district, an area close to the Andhra and Karnataka borders.

The country hogs were reportedly brought from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, where pig fight incidents were reported earlier from places like Tadipatri in Anantapuram district and Tadepalligudem of West Godavari.

“Like cock fights, pig fights are also prohibited as it comes under cruelty towards animals. We will take necessary legal action against people indulging in such sports,” KS Ratnam, inspector, Atmakur police station, told DH. “We all know about cock fights but pig fights are new to us too.”

Animal rights activists state the lack of strict enforcement as letting the cockfight culture and gambling money proportions become bigger year on year “while some people are turning to whatever animals they could find to satisfy their punting crave.”

“Animals like cocks, pigs, and rams are being subjected to cruelty in the name of culture, sports. In Assam, there are bulbul fights. It is high time the state governments stop playing to the gallery and put an end to all such blood sports,” says Shreya Paropkari, an advocate associated with Humane Society International India.

In cock fights, razor-sharp blades are tied to the roosters' legs, for the victor to emerge in minutes.

