'Those who differentiate on basis of caste, religion can't understand Dravidian model': Stalin's jibe at Ravi

The Dravidian model of governance could not be understood by those who differentiate between people on the basis of caste and religion, DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday in a veiled attack on Governor RN Ravi.

There was no need for him to answer those who question the Dravidian model and the happiness on the face of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes provided the answer, Stalin said in his address at an event here to mark the DMK regime completing two years in office.

The CM's remark assume significance in the wake of Ravi's comment that the Dravidian model of governance is only a "political slogan" and a desperate bid to sustain an "expired ideology."

On May 7, 2021, Stalin became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

He said Tamil classic Tirukkural's position was that all people are equal by birth and the Dravidian model of governance was aimed at "ellorukkum ellamum," everything for everybody.

Avoiding naming Ravi, he said those who, by virtue of their power and arrogance, differentiate between people on the basis of caste and religion cannot understand the Dravidian model.

"The learned people of Tamil Nadu, who voted the DMK to power with the confidence of a new dawn, fully understand what the Draividian model is all about. There is no need to be concerned about those who hold positions that are not related to the people. It is suffice to do our duty and I am working with this goal," he said.

During the past two years, the Fort St George campus, the power centre which houses the State Secretariat, has become a place of protecting the welfare of the poor people.

"The face of this regime is not autocracy, it is egalitarianism. The face of this government is not Sanathanam (Dharma), it is social justice. That is why it is being criticised by a few and it is liked by many."

Stalin reiterated that the DMK regime's building blocks are the ideals such as social justice, equal justice, self-respect and brotherhood.

Without naming the previous AIADMK regime, he said steps were being taken to address the "deterioration" witnessed during the previous rule. The government is working on securing the State's rights from the Centre and a dawn is created. "I will fully work towards fulfilling all the (electoral assurances made ahead of the 2021 Assembly election) promises."

The chief minister said the government has reached out to all the eight crore people in one way or the other through its welfare programmes. He listed a slew of initiatives including special nutrition for children,

Rs 1,000 assistance to girl students, fare-free travel for women in government-run town buses, breakfast for students in State-run schools and free electricity to farmers.

Cooperative loans, new power connections for farmers, crop loans, new infra-projects including roads and bridges were among the several other initiatives he underscored.

The event marked commencement of distribution of orders granting pension to one lakh beneficiaries and the CM gave away orders to 10 persons. He gave away debit cards to 10 girl students under the 'Pudhumai Penn," scheme. It provides Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to girl students to pursue higher education.

The eligibility norm is studens should have studied in government schools from Class 6 to 12. Stalin gave away trophies to five beneficiaries under the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme, which is roughly 'I am the first', an initiative to empower young people.

He released "Penning down change," a book on the achievements of the 2-year DMK rule by the Information and Public Relations Department.

Stalin also inaugurated a photo exhibition on the government's achievements and released a compact disc and a souvenir titled "Eedilla aatchi eerande satchi," (Unparalled governance, two years of governance is the testimony) on the accomplishments. State Ministers including Duraimurugan (Water Resources), K Ponmudi (Higher Education), top officials led by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and MPs and MLAs took part.