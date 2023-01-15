Titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad Mukarram Jah passes away in Turkey

Titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad passes away in Turkey

As per his desire of being laid to rest in his home land, his children are scheduled to travel to Hyderabad with the mortal remains of the late Nizam

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jan 15 2023, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 15:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Mukarram Jah, the titular Nizam VIII, passed away in Istanbul, Turkey on January 14, according to a statement issued by one of his offices on Sunday.

He was 89. Born in 1933, he moved to Turkey and was residing there. "We are deeply saddened to inform that Nawab Mir Barket Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, H.E.H The Eighth Nizam of Hyderabad passed away peacefully in Istanbul, Turkey late last night at 10:30pm (IST)," the statement said.

As per his desire of being laid to rest in his home land, his children are scheduled to travel to Hyderabad with the mortal remains of the late Nizam on January 17, it said. On arrival, the body will be taken to the Chowmahalla Palace and after completing the required rituals the burial will take place at the Asaf Jahi family tombs, it further said. Mukarram Jah was born to Mir Himayat Ali Khan alias Azam Jah Bahadur, the first son of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of the Princely State of Hyderabad before it was merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

