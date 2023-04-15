CAPF exams in state languages: TN CM welcomes move

TN CM welcomes Centre's decision to hold CAPF exams in state languages

The Home Ministry approved the conduct of constable (general duty) examination for CAPF in 13 regional languages

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 15 2023, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 19:56 ist
M K Stalin. Credit: AFP Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said he 'wholeheartedly' welcomed the decision by the Ministry of Home Affairs to conduct the examinations for recruitment of constables in the Central Armed Police Force in state languages.

He reiterated his demand to provide question papers in Tamil and other state languages in all union government examinations.

"As a result of my letter to (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah, the Union Government has announced that it would conduct the CAPF exams in all state languages," Stalin said on micro-blogging site on Saturday.

"I wholeheartedly welcome this decision and reiterate our demand to provide question papers in Tamil and other state languages in all Union government exams," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Home Ministry approved the conduct of constable (general duty) examination for CAPF in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English.

Last week, Stalin had shot off a letter to Shah stating that the Ministry's decision to hold the examinations in English and Hindi amounts to 'blatant discrimination' and denies equality of opportunity to non-hindi speaking states.

The chief minister had urged the Home Minister to immediately revise the notification to include Tamil and other state languages.

