Tributes flood for youth who lost life during rescue

A youth who died while carrying out rescue operations in the flood-hit areas of Kozhikode in North Kerala has become another epitome of helping hand during the tragedies caused by the natural calamities in Kerala.

Thirty-four-year-old Linu of Cheruvannoor in Kozhikode, ventured for rescuing people stranded in the floods after he safely took his aged parents to a relief camp the other day.

During the rescue operations, Linu got trapped in the floodwaters. Those who were on rescue work along with Linu did not notice it. Later they noticed Linu missing and alerted. A subsequent search by the fire and rescue personnel recovered Linu's body.

The social media is flooded with tributes to Linu. Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said in a social media post that the Linu would be an inspiration for scores of youths who volunteer for rescue operations.

Linu leaves behind father Subramanyam, mother Latha and two brothers.