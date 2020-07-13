TRS workers hurl eggs at BJP MP's vehicle in Warangal; held

BJP leader and Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind on Sunday alleged some TRS activists pelted his vehicle with eggs and tried to block it in Warangal district of Telangana. According to a senior police official, around 10 TRS workers pelted the MP's vehicle with eggs while he was moving away from his party office. "Six TRS workers have been taken into custody in this connection, but the MP was not physically attacked," the police official told PTI over phone from Warangal.

The motive behind the eggs-hurling was that Aravind had made certain allegations against local TRS MLAs of being land-grabbers, the police said.

Aravind tweeted, Anti-Hindu forces in the TRS attacked me in Warangal, Telangana, where I visited to address a press conference on Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Also, they chased my vehicle on the highway to Hyderabad."

In another tweet, he alleged, "Its a shame on Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao, Home Minister Mahmood Ali and DGP M Mahendar Reddy for bringing down the order of the state to chaos, where a peoples representative is attacked and chased in the broad daylight."

BJP state chief spokesperson KKrishnaSaagarRao,in a statement,saidthe Warangal police have failed to avert such an incident." State BJP core committee member Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, condemning the incident, said there is no place in democracy for these types of attacks.

He said the TRS government, out of frustration, is resorting to these types of violent, provocative incidents since it has failed in tackling coronavirus despite the support from the Central government and in curbing private hospitals from charging COVID-19 patients excessively," Reddy said. BJP state unit president and Karimnagar MPBandiSanjay Kumar and other party leaders also condemned the incident.