TSRTC strike: Driver tries to immolate self, critical

With the state government ruling out any negations with the striking Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees and going ahead with the plan of recruiting more in place of 48,000 employees, a driver belonging to the Khammam district tried to commit suicide by immolating self.

He received more than 80% burns and is in a critical condition at the Khammam hospital.

Srinivasa Reddy a native of Ramachandrapuram village of Nelakondapally block of Khammam has been working as a driver at the Khammam depot. His colleagues said that he took the drastic decision after coming to know about the government's decision of no negations with the striking staff and that the decision on the “self dismissal” of the employees is final.

Telangana bandh

Meanwhile, the all-party meeting under the aegis of Joint Action Committee of the RTC employees union that met on Saturday announced a week-long protest to press for their demands. The unions called for a state-wide bandh on 19.

KCR orders movement of buses

On the other hand, the chief minister has instructed the officials concerned to make arrangements so that 100% RTC buses ply on the roads.

The CM instructed the officials to pay September salaries to those who were not participating in the strike and attending to their duties. KCR also instructed the officials concerned to appoint required employees to run 50% of the RTC buses take 30% of buses on hire and give stage carriage route permits to 20% private buses.