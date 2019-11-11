Two including techie died in the accident

Two persons I including a techie was killed after speeding BBMP garbage truck jumped the divider and collided head-on with the cab on Kempegowda International Airport Road near Venkatala in Yelahanka on Monday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Akanksha Gupta, 27, a native of Uttar Pradesh, working as a software professional at an MNC company in the city. The cab driver Swamy, a resident of Chamaraj Nagar.

According to the Police, techie Akanksha was retuning from Airport after visiting, she booked a cab and around coming towards the city while coming on the flyover and the BBMP garbage truck which was driven in a rash and negligent manner, jumped the road median and rammed into their car head-on.

Cab driver Swamy died on the spot and Akanksha was rushed to the nearby hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

The Yelahanka traffic police who rushed to the spot, took the accused driver, Venkatesh, (36) into their custody and seized the vehicle.

After the medical check, the driver was found not drunk but he was lost control over the speeding vehicle led to the accident, a senior police officer said.

Five other passengers who were coming behind the cab had escaped with minor injuries.