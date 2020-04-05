Two more die in Kerala due to inaccessibility to expert treatment

In separate incidents, two more persons at Kasargod died on Sunday allegedly owing to inaccessibility to expert treatment at Mangaluru.

Hosangadi native Rudrappa and Kunjathur native Yusuf died after suffering heart attack. Rudrappa was said to have under gone a heart surgery in Mangaluru earlier.

According to local sources, owing to the road block towards Mangaluru both the persons could not be taken to specialty hospitals there. Though they were taken to local hospitals in Kasargod, their relatives alleged that their lives could not be saved owing to unavailability of expert treatment.

Over five persons were so far died allegedly owing to inaccessibility to expert treatment at nearby Mangaluru due to the road block.