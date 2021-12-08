Unidentified fly raises concern in Kerala village

People of Pariyaram panchayat at Chalakkuddy in Thrissur district of Kerala are being bugged by an unidentified type of fly over the past couple of months.

With the fly bites causing severe itching, swelling and slight bleeding, many people in the area prefer pants over dhoti to avoid getting bitten.

Around 50 people so far complained of the bite. Kanjirappilly ward in the panchayat is the worst hit with around 30 people of the ward suffering the bite.

Ward member Sheeba Davis, who also underwent the suffering, told DH that though some people complained of the fly bite about two months ago it was initially taken lightly. But as more people came up with the issue, the matter was taken up with the panchayat authorities. Many had to even get treated at hospitals. Some were bitten more than once.

Expert teams from the Kerala Forest Research Institute and Kerala Agricultural University has visited the region and collected samples. Three varieties of flies and insects were reported to be collected.

Pariyaram panchayat president Maya N S said a report from the experts was expected soon. Based on that, further steps would be taken. Doctors at the local health centres said those suffering the bites were developing insect bite allergies.

