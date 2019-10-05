Unnatural sex behind NRSA scientist murder: Hyd Police

The Hyderabad police have cracked the curious case of the suspicious death of a National Remote Sensing Agency (NRSA) scientist S Suresh Kumar (56) who lived alone in an apartment. The police found links to the murder of the scientist to a lab technician who has used the deceased’s loneliness to perform unnatural sex and to charge for those services.

The police booked a case of murder on 1 October based on a complaint of deceased’s wife S Indira Suresh Kumar, who works as a manager in Indian Bank, Perungalathur Branch Chennai. The family lived in flat No S2, Annapurna Apartment, D.K.Road, and Hyderabad for almost twenty years before Indira and children moved to Chennai. Indira rushed to Hyderabad as her husband was not lifting phone for days.

Indira sought the help of her relatives in the same apartment complex to go see her husband. They found the door was locked from outside and informed the same to her. She immediately came to Hyderabad in the evening, with the assistance of the Police, the door was broken. The police found that her husband was dead in a pool of blood with head injuries.

An investigation was taken up by forming three teams and evidence was collected from CCTV footage of movement of suspects, fingerprints and the phone of the deceased. Based on the investigation, one Janagama Srinivas (39) Lab Technician in Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Ameerpet, was taken into custody on Friday morning. The police also recovered blood samples, hair, and phone of the accused a Knife and two rings of the deceased.

The Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said that the deceased who was a technical expert of NRSA, is staying alone and family is away and well settled. His loneliness and his economic condition induced suspect to come closer to Srinivas the accused, in the name of blood collection. Exploiting his loneliness and urge to perform an unnatural act, suspect expected monetary favours in return.

“As he did not get expected amounts, he hatched a plan to kill him. He purchased knife, came prepared on 30 September at 9.30 PM and spent time with deceased alone, after performing such act followed by an argument for money, he killed him by attacking with a knife and causing serious head injuries.,” the CP said. The postmortem was completed and the body has been handed over to his wife.